BJP's Trivendra Rawat Takes Charge As Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Narendra Modi Attends Ceremony

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 18, 2017 15:35 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP's Trivendra Rawat Takes Charge As Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Narendra Modi Attends Ceremony

Click to Play

Trivendra Eawat of the BJP took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Dehradun:  A long-time RSS pracharak, the BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat, 56, today took over as the ninth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the state that he had campaigned should be carved out of Uttar Pradesh back in the nineties. The BJP had swept the hill state in the state elections with 57 of the 70 seats in the state; Mr Rawat is said to have played a key role in the party's strategy in the victory.

He was unanimously elected at the party legislature meeting on Friday; his name formally proposed by BJP leader Prakash Pant and seconded by Satpal Maharaj, the two BJP leaders were also in the race for the post. Both have been inducted into his cabinet.

Mr Rawat, who had worked closely with party chief Amit Shah during the 2014 national election, has many years of experience as a minister.

Mr Rawat was sworn in at Dehradun's Parade Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were at his swearing-in ceremony. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on Friday praised him saying, "Rawat never switched his loyalty".

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READCBI Probe Ordered In Narada Sting, Cops Acted Like 'Puppets', Says Court
Uttarakhand Chief MinisterTrivendra RawatBJPUttarakhand CM

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrapped

................................ Advertisement ................................