BJP's Trivendra Rawat Takes Charge As Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Narendra Modi Attends Ceremony

Dehradun: A long-time RSS pracharak, the BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat, 56, today took over as the ninth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the state that he had campaigned should be carved out of Uttar Pradesh back in the nineties. The BJP had swept the hill state in the state elections with 57 of the 70 seats in the state; Mr Rawat is said to have played a key role in the party's strategy in the victory.
He was unanimously elected at the party legislature meeting on Friday; his name formally proposed by BJP leader Prakash Pant and seconded by Satpal Maharaj, the two BJP leaders were also in the race for the post. Both have been inducted into his cabinet.
Mr Rawat, who had worked closely with party chief Amit Shah during the 2014 national election, has many years of experience as a minister.
Mr Rawat was sworn in at Dehradun's Parade Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were at his swearing-in ceremony. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on Friday praised him saying, "Rawat never switched his loyalty".