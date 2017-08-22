Triple Talaq Verdict: Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB To Plan Future Action At Bhopal Meet

All India | | Updated: August 22, 2017 16:00 IST
All India Muslim Personal Law Board to meet on September 10 to plan future action on triple talaq verdict

Lucknow:  The All India Muslim Personal Law Board or AIMPLB will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq in its working committee meeting slated on September 10 in Bhopal, an official of the body said.

The meeting was convened earlier and its agenda was issued yesterday, member of the Board's working committee Zafaryab Jilani said.

"The working committee meeting in Bhopal on September 10 will take a decision on the future course of action on today's Supreme Court verdict after studying it in detail," he said.

Besides, other issues will also be taken up in the meeting with the verdict being the most prominent one, said Mr Jilani, who is also a senior counsel.

He said that the hearing on the Babri mosque case is also on the agenda of the Bhopal meeting.

When asked to comment on today's verdict on Triple Talaq, Mr Jilani said it will not be appropriate to comment on the Supreme Court's decision without studying it in detail.
 

