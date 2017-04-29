Triple Talaq Used To 'Satisfy Lust', Says UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Sparks Controversy

An Uttar Pradesh minister has triggered a major controversy with his remarks on the triple talaq practice which he said was used to "satisfy lust by changing wives". Swami Prasad Maurya, a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, said on Friday, "These talaqs have no basis... if someone only for satisfying his lust keeps changing his wives and forces his own wife and children on the streets to beg... no one will call this as right... BJP stands with Muslim women who have been given talaq unreasonably and arbitrarily."The 63-year-old BJP leader's comment, which was slammed by political parties, comes at a time his party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a debate on triple talaq, which, it says, exploits Muslim women.Today, PM Modi touched upon the sensitive issue again, calling upon reformers from the Muslim community to "come forward to protect daughters from the ill-effects" of triple talaq and urged them "to not allow the issue to get politicised".Starting May 11, the Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the practice of instant divorce by uttering "talaq" thrice and debating whether the court has the right to step in. Among the petitioners is a woman who was divorced by her husband on WhatsApp.Earlier this month, the centre told the Supreme Court that 'triple talaq' was among customs that impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women and deny them fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, vehemently opposing court interference on Muslim personal law, has said that it will issue a code of conduct to prevent misuse of triple talaq.