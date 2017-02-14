Triple Talaq: Supreme Court Says Will Focus Only on 'Legal' Aspects

The Supreme Court will only examine triple talaq, the practice of Muslim men getting an instant divorce by saying "talaq" three times, from a legal perspective and steer clear of aspects that fall within the legislative domain.At its hearing on Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justices NV Ramana and DY Chandrachud asked the lawyers from both sides - All India Muslim Personal Law Board and others opposing triple talaq - to propose the issues to be examined by the top court.The Supreme Court said it would only decide issues pertaining to "legal" aspects of the practices of triple talaq and polygamy among Muslims and would not deal with the question whether divorce under Muslim law needs to be supervised by courts as it falls under the legislative domain."We are not interested with facts (of individual cases) at all. We are only interested in dealing with the legal issue," the bench said. It, however, allowed the lawyers to file a synopsis of cases relating to women who complained that they had suffered because of triple talaq.On Thursday, the court intends to frame the questions that it would deliberate upon and answer in its judgment. The top court said the hearings would begin on May 11 and be completed within a week.The personal law board had earlier contended that Muslim practices such as polygamy and triple talaq were matters of "legislative policy" that could not be interfered with by the judiciary.The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging triple talaq, with women complaining that women had even been divorced via Facebook and WhatsApp too. The NDA government says triple talaq violates the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, insisting that it does not form a part of the "essential religious practices" in Islam.