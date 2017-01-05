Trinamool Lawmakers Protest For the Second Consecutive Day In Delhi

For the second straight day, Trinamool Congress MPs today hit the capital's streets and reached close to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the high security zone, protesting against "vindictive politics" of the Modi government in the wake of arrest of their fellow party lawmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in a scam case.The party also announced a three-day protest programme from January 9 while asserting that it will continue to raise voice against the central government.While marching towards the PMO in the high security zone, Trinamool MPs, including Saugata Roy and Derek O'Brien, and a few party supporters managed to reach close to their destination.Shouting slogans, they managed to breach two rings of security barricades on the Raisina Hills towards South Block. Trinamool Congress has 45 MPs in collectively in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.About 30 Trinamool MPs including Mr Roy, Mr O'Brien, Arpita Ghosh, Idris Ali were taken into custody. They were released after three-hour detention at the Mandir Marg police station."We were prevented from reaching PMO and we are bundled into a bus near South Block. In the process two of our lady MPs were manhandled," said Mr Roy."We are protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation and political vendetta against the Trinamool Congress. So, the protest will go on. Wherever we get opportunity, we will protest," he added.Mr Bandyopadhyay was arrested by CBI in Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allege that Mr Modi was using central agencies like CBI, ED and I-T department against his political rivals who are raising voice against demonetisation."Our protest against the Modi government' vindictive politics will continue and we will be here on January 9, 10 and 11 to do the needful," TMC said in a statement."Modiji has no right to stay Prime Minister. Everybody knows Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of honesty. Everybody knows TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay is symbol of honesty. What is the cause of arresting him? I am also an advocate of Calcutta Hight Court. It is illegal. Our lady MPs were manhandled by police of Modiji," said Idris Ali.South Block has Rashtrapati Bhavan on one side and houses ministries of defence and external affairs on the other. The protestors gathered just when a pre-Budget meeting of financial regulators at the finance ministry opposite South Block got over.