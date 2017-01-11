Trinamool Lawmakers Meet President Mukherjee, Term Notes Ban As 'Super Emergency'

Intensifying their attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress leaders met President Pranab Mukherjee for the third time since the demonetisation drive was announced and accused the centre of imposing a "super emergency" and indulging in "vendetta politics".Following their meeting with President Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien addressed the media and said, "After outlining the grim situation, we first had called this (demonetisation) a financial emergency. Today, we believe, as we share (concern) with the President, this is now a super emergency."Seeking the President's intervention, Trinamool Congress further alleged that the Prime Minister was responsible for the deaths of 120 people, supposedly due to demonetisation."The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has opposed the move and the pain and suffering it causes. Timing of what is happening is vendetta politics. This is low life, the kind of political vendetta this country has never seen," Mr O'Brien said, referring to the arrest of his Parliamentary colleagues and TMC leaders Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the CBI over their alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Ponzi scam.TMC leader Saugata Roy reiterated that the centre has turned the CBI into a "Conspiracy Bureau of India"."Members of TMC are being targeted for raising voice against demonetisation, cases are being filed," he alleged.Yesterday, Union Minister Babul Supriyo had sent notices to TMC lawmakers Saugata Roy, Tapas Paul and legislator Mahua Moitra and accused them of defamation. The TMC has demanded the arrest of Mr Supriyo and alleged that he was involved in the Rose Valley scam.