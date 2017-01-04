Collapse
Expand

'Trinamool Goons' Trying To Break Into Home, Minister Babul Supriyo Tweets Video

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2017 16:15 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Trinamool Goons' Trying To Break Into Home, Minister Babul Supriyo Tweets Video

Click to Play

Babul Supriyo alleged that Trinamool Congress supporters were trying to break into his Kolkata home.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Minister says Trinamool supporters trying to break into Kolkata home
  2. BJP accuses Trinamool of attacks after arrests in corruption cases
  3. Trinamool accuses BJP of targeting it for opposing notes ban
Union Minister Babul Supriyo tweeted a video today, saying that supporters of the Trinamool Congress are trying to break into the home of his parents in Kolkata, in the latest escalation of tensions over the arrest of two Trinamool leaders in corruption cases.

"The sad part is that I am a minister, it is getting covered everywhere but what about the poor BJP workers and supporters on the ground. They are being beaten up, BJP flags are being burnt, an elderly woman had a bomb thrown at her house, she is critically injured - this is happening all over Bengal," he said.The accusation came as several Trinamool Congress lawmakers marched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi this afternoon to protest the arrests. They demanded the arrest of Mr Supriyo, who they accuse of taking kickbacks as well.

Yesterday, the house of a Bengal BJP leader was bombed allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers and the BJP's Kolkata office was attacked after the arrest of a senior leader of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scam that bankrupted lakhs of small investors in Bengal.

After the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress, Ms Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "Trinamool-bandi after note-bandi" alleging that her party is being persecuted for its aggressive campaign against notes ban.

Last week, actor Tapas Paul, also a lawmaker from the Trinamool Congress, was arrested for alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund case.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READElections Begin On Feb 4, Counting On March 11: Your Quick Guide
Trinamool CongressBabul SupriyoBJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017 Flipkart iPhone 6

................................ Advertisement ................................