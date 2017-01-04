'Trinamool Goons' Trying To Break Into Home, Minister Babul Supriyo Tweets Video

Union Minister Babul Supriyo tweeted a video today, saying that supporters of the Trinamool Congress are trying to break into the home of his parents in Kolkata, in the latest escalation of tensions over the arrest of two Trinamool leaders in corruption cases.
Highlights
- Minister says Trinamool supporters trying to break into Kolkata home
- BJP accuses Trinamool of attacks after arrests in corruption cases
- Trinamool accuses BJP of targeting it for opposing notes ban
"The sad part is that I am a minister, it is getting covered everywhere but what about the poor BJP workers and supporters on the ground. They are being beaten up, BJP flags are being burnt, an elderly woman had a bomb thrown at her house, she is critically injured - this is happening all over Bengal," he said.
The accusation came as several Trinamool Congress lawmakers marched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi this afternoon to protest the arrests. They demanded the arrest of Mr Supriyo, who they accuse of taking kickbacks as well.
TMC Goons trying 2 break into my Apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my MumDad are staying How shameful is this pic.twitter.com/h8rqhO837B- Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 4, 2017
Yesterday, the house of a Bengal BJP leader was bombed allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers and the BJP's Kolkata office was attacked after the arrest of a senior leader of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party for his alleged involvement in the chit fund scam that bankrupted lakhs of small investors in Bengal.
After the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress, Ms Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "Trinamool-bandi after note-bandi" alleging that her party is being persecuted for its aggressive campaign against notes ban.
Last week, actor Tapas Paul, also a lawmaker from the Trinamool Congress, was arrested for alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund case.