Trinamool Congress Leader Madan Mitra Stuck In Lift, Rescued

Former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra was rescued today after he got stuck inside a lift at a Metro Railway office in Kolkata today.The TMC leader, who went to a sub-station of Kolkata Metro Railway for election campaigning, took an elevator meant for maintenance while getting down from the third floor of the G+3 building at Shambazar this afternoon."Mitra and his followers got inside the lift which is strictly meant for maintenance purpose. Somebody must have misguided him to take the lift which got stuck in between the third and second floor," Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee told PTI."Our service men rushed to the sub-station and pulled down the lift to the ground floor enabling Mitra and his followers to walk out of the lift," Ms Banerjee said adding that the incident happened around 4.30 pm.Mr Mitra, however, claimed that he and his followers got stuck inside the lift for nearly an hour and then it had a free fall when the supporting cables snapped."I am fine and alive because of the God's grace. I could have died but it's the blessings of the people which have saved me," Mr Mitra, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, said.Denying Mr Mitra's free fall, the Metro CPRO said that "everything is intact"."We will conduct an investigation who directed Mr Mitra to that lift and will take strict action against him," she said.