Amid Notes Ban Row, Mamata Banerjee's Lawmaker Tapas Pal Arrested In Chit Fund Case

Tapas Pal, a senior leader of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, has been arrested in Kolkata in connection with a chit fund scam.Mr Pal was questioned for hours by the CBI before his arrest.He used to be a director in Rose Valley, a Ponzi firm company accused of cheating thousands of investors of 17,000 crores.Officials say the lawmaker is suspected to have benefited from Rose Valley.Another Trinamool lawmaker, Sudip Bandopadhyay has also been summoned in the case.The Trinamool has alleged that the centre is using the CBI to target its leader for political vendetta because of its aggressive opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notes ban."So now political attrocities against those opposed to #NoteBandi and with the movement. We will fight it out," tweeted Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien.Ms Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, has demanded the PM's resignation, alleging that he has failed to deliver on his commitment to resolve the problems arising from dmonetization by the end of the year.