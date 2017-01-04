Trinamool Congress, BJP Meet West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi Over Clashes

A day after intense clashes between volunteers of Trinamool Congress and the BJP, the two parties met West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to lodge a complaint against each other.The TMC, represented by state ministers and legislators, accused the Centre of disrupting the federal structure of the country."Without consulting the state, the CRPF was deployed outside the state BJP office on Tuesday. This is an assault on federalism," said TMC leader Partha Chatterjee."It is no secret that a section of BJP leaders are trying to influence the office of Governor," he further alleged.Mr Chatterjee further demanded the arrest of Union Minister Babul Supriyo for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Ponzi scam and accused the Centre of conspiring against the TMC.The BJP, led by its West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, also met the Governor and alleged an "unprecedented attack" on their party office by TMC activists on Tuesday."This kind of violence towards a political party is unprecedented in Bengal," Mr Ghosh said."We have requested the Governor to send a report on the state to Centre.. We are still not demanding President's Rule but the situation in the state is moving that way," he added.Clashes between the BJP and TMC were reported from various parts of Kolkata after the CBI arrested senior TMC lawmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley scam.