Trinamool Allegedly Hurls Stones At Babul Supriyo's Car In West Bengal's Durgapur

During a regular visit 2 DSTPS, Durgapur As usual, aggressive TMC goons stone pelting&trying to break my car But come what may, I wil enter - Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 16, 2017

A mob carrying black flags and Trinamool flags in their hands allegedly hurled stones at the car of singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo in West Bengal's Durgapur, when the BJP MP was on his way to a function at the local power plant."During a regular visit to... Durgapur, as usual, aggressive TMC goons stone pelting and trying to break my car," Mr Supriyo tweeted around 5 pm."But come what may, I will enter," the Asansol lawmaker further tweeted. The Union Minister also tweeted that he was travelling with his daughter and parents in the car.

Finally, Mr Supriyo did manage to go to the event at the Durgapur Thermal Power Station. But he tweeted his outrage to BJP chief Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh as well. He also claimed in that his CISF security had asked the local police for help, but in vain.



Neither the Trinamool Congress nor the local police commented on the incident.



This is not the first time Mr Supriyo has had run-ins with the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Some months ago, TMC workers had surrounded his car at his parliamentary constituency of Asansol after he threatened to storm into the house of local Trinamool legislator Moloy Ghosh. Mr Supriyo had alleged that Mr Ghosh was involved in cattle smuggling after he stopped some cows being herded along.Following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Banyopadhyay by the CBI over their alleged involvement in the Rose Valley ponzi scam, the party has constantly demanded Mr Supriyo's arrest in the matter.