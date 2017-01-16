Collapse
Expand

Trinamool Allegedly Hurls Stones At Babul Supriyo's Car In West Bengal's Durgapur

All India | Written by | Updated: January 16, 2017 23:16 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trinamool Allegedly Hurls Stones At Babul Supriyo's Car In West Bengal's Durgapur

BJP MP Babul Supriyo alleged that TMC workers hurled stones at his car in Durgapur.

Durgapur:  A mob carrying black flags and Trinamool flags in their hands allegedly hurled stones at the car of singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo in West Bengal's Durgapur, when the BJP MP was on his way to a function at the local power plant.

"During a regular visit to... Durgapur, as usual, aggressive TMC goons stone pelting and trying to break my car," Mr Supriyo tweeted around 5 pm.

"But come what may, I will enter," the Asansol lawmaker further tweeted. The Union Minister also tweeted that he was travelling with his daughter and parents in the car.
 

Finally, Mr Supriyo did manage to go to the event at the Durgapur Thermal Power Station. But he tweeted his outrage to BJP chief Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh as well.  He also claimed in that his CISF security had asked the local police for help, but in vain.

Neither the Trinamool Congress nor the local police commented on the incident.


This is not the first time Mr Supriyo has had run-ins with the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Some months ago, TMC workers had surrounded his car at his parliamentary constituency of Asansol after he threatened to storm into the house of local Trinamool legislator Moloy Ghosh. Mr Supriyo had alleged that Mr Ghosh was involved in cattle smuggling after he stopped some cows being herded along.

Following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Banyopadhyay by the CBI over their alleged involvement in the Rose Valley ponzi scam, the party has constantly demanded Mr Supriyo's arrest in the matter.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READNitish Kumar's Response After Navjot Singh Sidhu Cited Him To Justify Joining Congress
Babul SupriyoBabul Supriyo AttackedTMC Babul SUpriyoTrinamoolRose ValleyDurgapur

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaa

................................ Advertisement ................................