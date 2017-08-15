Tricolor Google Doodle To Celebrate 70 Years Of Independence

Updated: August 15, 2017
Google Doodle celebrates 70 years of Indian Independence with Tri-color doodle

It was on August 15th, 1947, after a long battle for independence against the British rule, the front page of The Times of India read, "Nation Wakes to New Life!." Today's Google Doodle celebrates 70 years of Independence with a paper-cut style doodle designed by Mumbai-based artist Sabeena Karnik, depicting the Parliament House in Delhi. 

The doodle bears the colors of the national flag with a saffron Parliament House, peacock the national bird on the side and the Ashoka Chakra in the centre of the doodle. A series of images depict the making of the three dimension doodle crafted out of colored paper.  

70 years ago, on this very day, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the India, raised the national flag above the Red Fort's Lahori Gate as a declaration of the country's newly won independence. This tradition has been followed year after since then followed by the Prime Minister addressing the nation highlighting the achievements through the year. 

Marked by significant events, the 90-year independence movement is known for its peaceful endurance and unmatched spirit of patriotism. 

Here is how the doddle was created:
 
