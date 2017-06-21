In bureaucratic reshuffle, Centre names Rajiv Gauba as next Home Secretary, Subash C Garg as Economic Affairs Secretary

Trending: Vijay Reveals First Look, Title Of His Next Film Vijay's forthcoming film, which was initially referred to as Vijay 61, has been titled Mersal

Share EMAIL PRINT Vijay on the poster of Mersal (Image courtesy: actorvijay) New Delhi: Highlights Vijay shared his first look and film's title on Twitter Vijay plays a triple role in Mersal Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen star opposite Vijay Vijay 61, has been titled Mersal now. Vijay shared his first look from the film on Twitter with the caption that reads, "#Mersal," (the title of the film). Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen star opposite Vijay in the film. Vijay plays a triple role in Mersal. News agency IANS reports that the three roles feature him as a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician. Mersal is reportedly Vijay's 61st Tamil film.



Here' Vijay's first look in Mersal.

#Mersalpic.twitter.com/WXC052cGY9 — Vijay (@actorvijay) June 21, 2017



Veteran comedienne Kovai Sarala and SJ Suryah too are also part of the film. Mersal is Atlee's second film with Vijay after 2016's Tamil blockbuster Theri. The film has been extensively shot in the US, India and Europe. Mersal went on floor in February this year.



Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya have also worked with Vijay previously.



Mersal will be Vijay's second release of the year after Bairavaa, which hit the screens earlier this year. Actress Keerthy Suresh starred opposite Vijay in Bairavaa. The film received a huge opening in India and it set box office records in international markets too.



Mersal is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Studios and Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has given music for the film.



Mersal will be released during Diwali.



