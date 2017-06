Trending: Vijay Reveals First Look, Title Of His Next Film

Highlights Vijay shared his first look and film's title on Twitter Vijay plays a triple role in Mersal Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen star opposite Vijay

On the eve of Tamil superstar Vijay's 43rd birthday, the first look and title of his forthcoming film was released. Directed by Atlee, the film, which was initially referred to as, has been titlednow. Vijay shared his first look from the film on Twitter with the caption that reads, "#Mersal," (the title of the film). Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen star opposite Vijay in the film. Vijay plays a triple role in. News agency IANS reports that the three roles feature him as a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician.is reportedly Vijay's 61st Tamil film.Here' Vijay's first look inVeteran comedienne Kovai Sarala and SJ Suryah too are also part of the film.is Atlee's second film with Vijay after 2016's Tamil blockbuster. The film has been extensively shot in the US, India and Europe.went on floor in February this year.Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya have also worked with Vijay previously. Nithya Menen replaced actress Jyothika in the film after she opted out due to date issues will be Vijay's second release of the year after, which hit the screens earlier this year. Actress Keerthy Suresh starred opposite Vijay in. The film received a huge opening in India and it set box office records in international markets too.is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Studios and Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has given music for the film.will be released during Diwali.