Trending: Chiranjeevi's Twirled Mustache Look. Here's Pic

On Saturday, superstar Chiranjeevi attended a special memorial meet for late Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao. A day later, his new look swiftly went viral. At the meet, Chiranjeevi, 61, was photographed twirling his mustache in style. His photographs from the meet are now trending on social media. Twitter believes that the actor's look is for his upcoming film. "Boss' new look for," read one of the tweets. The film is based on the life of Narasimha Reddy, a popular freedom fighter from Kurnool. Chiranjeevi plays the protagonist. The biopic will be directed by Surender Reddy.Here are pictures of Chiranjeevi's twirled mustache look from the event.Meanwhile, it was reported that actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the leading lady in. However, there is no official confirmation as of yet.will be produced by actor Ram Charan Teja, Chiranjeevi's son. The film is slated to go on the floors next month. News agency IANS reports thatwill be made on a budget of over Rs 125 crore. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Khaidi No 150 , his 150th film.released in January and received a record-breaking response. The superstar returned to silver screen after a gap of 10 years. Of his comeback, Chiranjeevi earlier told IANS: "I don't think I'm nervous but curious to know how I would look onscreen after so many years and how I will be received by my fans."Before,, Chiranjeevi's last film as a lead actor was, which released in 2007.(With IANS inputs)