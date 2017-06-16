Trending: Baahubali 2 Is Still Running In 1,000 Screens 50 Days Later. It's A Record

Highlights
- Baahubali 2 is running successfully in over 1,000 theatres after 50 days
- The S S Rajamouli-directed film has reportedly made over Rs 2,000 crore
- Baahubali 2 is the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000-crore mark globall
A BIG THANK YOU TO ONE & ALL... Celebrating 50 days in 1050 centres across India.— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) June 16, 2017
HEYSSAAA RUDRASSAAA.. #50DaysForLegendaryBaahubali2pic.twitter.com/SMH1LuW6dA
#50DaysForLegendaryBaahubali2 in 1,076 Centers.. A New All-time Record! #Prabhas@ssrajamoulipic.twitter.com/tI5wV1jY7W— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 16, 2017
Here's the breakup of the screens division for Baahubali 2 across India:
#50DaysForLegendaryBaahubali2 Centers - All-India State-wise Break-up and Overseas.. Another All-time Record! pic.twitter.com/He63s2qR0x— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 16, 2017
Baahubali 2 is also the first Indian film to cross the 1,000-crore mark worldwide and soon Aamir Khan's Dangal (following its mammoth success in China) crossed the benchmark too.
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series is the story of rivalry between the two mighty princes of a fictional VFX-created Mahishmathi kingdom. Bhallala Deva (played by Rana Daggubati) conspires to kill his cousin and Mahishmathi's favouite Aamrendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas). 25 years later, Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) returns to avenge his father's death and reclaim the throne of Mahishmathi.
The Baahubali series also stars Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika and Sathya Raj as Kattappa.