Trending: Baahubali 2 Is Still Running In 1,000 Screens 50 Days Later. It's A Record

Highlights Baahubali 2 is running successfully in over 1,000 theatres after 50 days The S S Rajamouli-directed film has reportedly made over Rs 2,000 crore Baahubali 2 is the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,000-crore mark globall

A BIG THANK YOU TO ONE & ALL... Celebrating 50 days in 1050 centres across India.

HEYSSAAA RUDRASSAAA.. #50DaysForLegendaryBaahubali2pic.twitter.com/SMH1LuW6dA — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) June 16, 2017

Just when you thoughtis done creating records, the S S Rajamouli-directed blockbuster started trending on Twitter for successfully completing 50 days in theatres. "#50DaysForLegendaryBaahubali2' trended on Friday morning. The film's official Twitter handle reported thatis currently being screened in 1,050 centres across India and trade analyst Ramesh Bala added that this is a 'new all-time record.' The film is yet to release in China (which welcomed Aamir Khan'slast month with enthusiasm) but has reportedly made nearly Rs 2000 crore globally.(in Hindi, which is distributed by Karan Johar) holds the record for being the only film to make over Rs 500 crore ousting Aamir's(at Rs 387 crore).released in several languages on April 28 and time and again, the film reminds movie-goers of its greatness.Here's the breakup of the screens division foracross India:is also the first Indian film to cross the 1,000-crore mark worldwide and soon Aamir Khan's(following its mammoth success in China) crossed the benchmark too.S S Rajamouli'sseries is the story of rivalry between the two mighty princes of a fictional VFX-created Mahishmathi kingdom. Bhallala Deva (played by Rana Daggubati) conspires to kill his cousin and Mahishmathi's favouite Aamrendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas). 25 years later, Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) returns to avenge his father's death and reclaim the throne of Mahishmathi.Theseries also stars Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika and Sathya Raj as Kattappa.