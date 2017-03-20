Traffic Disrupted Across Delhi Despite Jat Quota Stir Being Called Off

Despite Jat protests being called off, security arrangements across Delhi-NCR led to traffic jams

New Delhi:  Traffic jams are being reported across Delhi and the National Capital Region today, with many frustrated commuters taking to Twitter and Facebook to bring attention to traffic snarls on certain routes and warn others. It's not just usual Monday morning rush hour to blame. Traffic movement is slow due to security checkpoints at the border and the heart of the capital. The Delhi police retained barricades at entry points into Delhi despite the Jat community calling off a huge protest they had planned today.

"Traffic will remain heavy in New Delhi and adjoining area due to security picket. Please plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police warned commuters via posts on Twitter and Facebook on Monday.

However, commuters were upset that despite the agitation being called off and planned traffic restrictions scaled down, traffic was still a mess.


Parents of students appearing for the CBSE and UPSC examinations tweeted their frustration as well.
 
"My sympathies to children who are struck in traffic and may be late for exams. Delhi police should have been more sensitive. Mess at border," tweeted Rajiv Khera.

On Sunday, the CBSE had sent out a message asking students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams to reach exam centres well in time to avoid getting delayed in the protests.

Traffic Police from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida have been responding with impressive frequency to commuter's concerns on social media.
 
Not everyone was negatively affected, however. Joshua Modoli, who was headed to Noida from South Delhi, tweeted traffic was "better than normal days."
 
On Sunday evening, the Jat community announced they had called off the massive protest planned in the national capital demanding quota in jobs and education. The decision was taken after their leaders had a discussion with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

