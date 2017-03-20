Traffic Disrupted Across Delhi Despite Jat Quota Stir Being Called Off

"Traffic will remain heavy in New Delhi and adjoining area due to security picket. Please plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police warned commuters via posts on Twitter and Facebook on Monday.
However, commuters were upset that despite the agitation being called off and planned traffic restrictions scaled down, traffic was still a mess.
Kindly order Delhi Police to remove the barricades. It is chaotic all over without Any Jaat agitation— Krish Iyer (@KrishIyer5) March 20, 2017
#JatAgitation Delhi traffic is mess today on all entry roads and Ri g road though the agitation is postponed.— Vikas Marwah (@VikasMarwah1967) March 20, 2017
Parents of students appearing for the CBSE and UPSC examinations tweeted their frustration as well.
@PMOIndia— Vipin Agnihotri (@vipin_ag) March 20, 2017
Massive jam in Delhi, children of 12th stuck up in traffic, my daughter is at Nizamuddin bridge to reach Sardar patel school.
@CBSEWorld@dtptraffic@DelhiPolice huge traffic jam at Delhi UP border. CBSE class 12 Maths exam today. Many students stuck in jam— Avinash Razdan (@avinashrazdan) March 20, 2017
"My sympathies to children who are struck in traffic and may be late for exams. Delhi police should have been more sensitive. Mess at border," tweeted Rajiv Khera.
On Sunday, the CBSE had sent out a message asking students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams to reach exam centres well in time to avoid getting delayed in the protests.
Traffic Police from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida have been responding with impressive frequency to commuter's concerns on social media.
@santosh_tyagi@sspnoidapic.twitter.com/MyHEsIKWBy— Noida Traffic Police (@noidatrafficpol) March 20, 2017
Not everyone was negatively affected, however. Joshua Modoli, who was headed to Noida from South Delhi, tweeted traffic was "better than normal days."
Thanks to everyone who opted for WFH today. It took me 20 minutes quicker than my usual time to reach office today. #JatAgitation— Joshua R Modoli (@joshsyn) March 20, 2017
While coming from Delhi to Ggn today morning,I could see how Delhi police is prepared for #JatAgitation— Nikita Mantri (@MantriNikita) March 20, 2017
Feels safe to see them working hard
On Sunday evening, the Jat community announced they had called off the massive protest planned in the national capital demanding quota in jobs and education. The decision was taken after their leaders had a discussion with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.