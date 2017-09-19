Trader Files Defamation Case Against Lalu Prasad, Son In Srijan Scam

Ravi Jalan claimed that Lalu and Tejaswi, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, lowered his prestige by making the "wild" allegation about his involvement in the Srijan NGO scam.

All India | | Updated: September 19, 2017 23:06 IST
The case against Lalu Prasad and his son Tejaswi would come up for hearing tomorrow (File Photo)

Patna:  A gems and jewellery trader today filed a defamation case against RJD president Lalu Prasad and his son Tejaswi Prasad Yadav for making "wild" allegations against him in the multi-crore rupees Srijan scam.

The matter would come up for hearing in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court here tomorrow.

The defamation suit was filed by Ravi Jalan through his advocate Radhe Shyam Singh under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 505 (public mischief).

Mr Jalan claimed that Lalu and Tejaswi, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, lowered his prestige by making the "wild" allegation about his involvement in the Srijan NGO scam.

The scandal involves alleged wrongful transfer of huge government funds to the bank accounts of Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti which were swindled.

Mr Jalan said Lalu Prasad and his son spoke about his alleged involvement in the fraud at a party rally in Bhagalpur on September 10 and also at a press conference they had held.

Lalu Prasadsrijan scamTejashwi Prasad YadavBihar

