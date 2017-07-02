Top Jet Airways Official Arrested From Delhi Home For Alleged Land-Grab

A senior official of Jet Airways was arrested today following allegations of land grabbing. Col. Avneet Singh Bedi, Jet's vice president of security, had allegedly acquired land belonging to a civic body in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, illegally and tried to sell it.A case was registered after the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad had filed a complaint last month. Colonel Bedi was named in the complaint.Superintendent of Police (City) Ghaziabad, Akshhay Tomar, said, "Colonel Bedi was arrested from his Panchsheel Park residence in south Delhi."The police are interrogating him. Colonel Singh told them that he was stationed in Mumbai and headed Jet Airways' security functions. His credentials are being verified, the police said."The airlines doesn't comment on personal matters of our executives/employees," Jet Airways spokesperson said.