Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's Gori Tu Latth Maar: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Song Is Colourful Yet Sad In Gori Tu Latth Maar, Keshav (played by Akshay Kumar) arrives in Jaya's (Bhumi Pednekar) town to play Latth Mar Holi and to apologise for his mistakes

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pedneker in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha New Delhi: Highlights The new song is set against the backdrop of Mathura's Latth Maar Holi Akshay Kumar reaches Bhumi's town to ask for forgiveness Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is set against the backdrop of Latth Maar Holi played near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, a few days before the actual Holi celebrations. In Gori Tu Latth Maar, Keshav (played by Akshay) arrives in Jaya's (Bhumi Pednekar) town to play Latth Mar Holi and to apologise for his mistakes. The duet is sung by Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal and it has been composed by Manas-Shikhar. Before Gori Tu Latth Maar begins, Jaya asks Keshav to never call her again. So, he reaches Jaya's town to ask for forgiveness. Watch Akshay and Bhumi's Gori Tu Latth Maar:







Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a critique on the



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Anupam Kher, Sana Khan and Divyendu Sharma. The film will open in theatres on August 11.



Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is busy filming Reema Kagti's Gold (co-starring Naagin's Mouni Roy) in UK. Akshay also has R Balki's Padman, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, in the pipeline. Akshay's 2.0 with Rajinikanth is slated for January 2018 release.



