Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer - Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Anokhi Love Story' Has A Powerful Social Message

The official trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was unveiled during the India Vs South Africa Champions Trophy match. The trailer opens on Akshay, who plays Keshav and the only thing he dreams of is getting married until he meets Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) and falls in love. While Keshav is a simple person, Jaya is a broad-minded and a progressive thinker. All's well till Jaya after marrying Keshav is asked to defecate in the open. However, she fights back along with Keshav. Going against all odds, Keshav and Jaya attempt to bring a change in their family's thought and take on a political battle over open defecation and sanitation.
Highlights
- The film shares a message powerfully
- Akshay and Bhumi as a newly-married couple
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11
Here's the first trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Anupam Kher plays a pivotal role in the film, who supports Jaya and Keshav's cause. Meanwhile, Divyendu Sharma comes as surprise. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor stars as Akshay's brother.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a satirical comedy, highlights the importance of sanitation in rural areas. The story of the film has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Last month, Akshay met PM Modi to brief him about the film.
The trailer of Akshay's Toilet: EK Prem Katha left Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani impressed. Mr Nihalani watched it a couple of days ago. "Watched trailer of @akshaykumar's #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat.Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit!" he tweeted.
Watched trailer of @akshaykumar's #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat.Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit! pic.twitter.com/eShhkepeIP— Pahlaj Nihalani (@NihalaniPahlaj) June 8, 2017
Toilet: EK Prem Katha is set to release on August 11. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.