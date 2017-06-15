Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 'Akshay Kumar Is A Delight To Work With,' Says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is prepping for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Akshay Kumar. In an interview to news agency IANS, the 27-year-old actress said that working with the Airlift actor was a 'delight.' "He is fantastic. He is actually a delight to work with. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I definitely have to credit him and the core team for that," IANS quoted Bhumi Pednekar as saying. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization in India and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign.
"It never felt that we are working, it was a like one long happy holiday. It felt like a bunch of very passionate people who have come together to have fun and everything else would just fall into place," IANS quoted Bhumi Pednekar as saying.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.
The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was unveiled by the makers of the film on June 12. It was highly praised by the Bollywood celebrities and critics.
Last month, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to brief them about his upcoming film. Mr Prabhu praised the Housefull actor for his efforts to create awareness about Swacch Bharat Abhiyan through cinema.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release in theatres on August 11.
(With IANS inputs)