To Free Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Must Approach International Court Of Justice: High Court Plea

All India | | Updated: April 18, 2017 13:17 IST
A Pakistani military court sentenced Indian man Kulbhushan Jadhav to death.

New Delhi:  A social activist today moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national on death row in
Pakistan.

The petition sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs to approach the ICJ for providing consular access to Mr Jadhav, saying the former Navy man has not only been illegally detained by Pakistan but also wrongly awarded capital punishment.

Petitioner Rahul Sharma also said that the Pakistan military has failed to provide fair trial to Mr Jadhav.

On April 10, the Pakistan army chief had confirmed the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, by a Pakistani military court.

The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow, sought direction to the authorities for securing release of Mr Jadhav.

It said government should also issue protocol for release of Indians abducted or kidnapped in other countries. 

