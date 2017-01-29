To Early To Investigate Molestation Charges Against Meghalaya Ex-Governor: Kiren Rijiju

Following the resignation of V Shanmuganathan as Governor of Meghalaya over allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment by a young woman, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said it was too early to order an investigation into the matter citing absence of "documentary evidence".

"As of now, there is nothing in the form of documentary evidence against the former Governor to investigate the allegations. Nothing is in our hands," Mr Rijiju told news agency IANS on the sidelines of the North East Investment Summit in Shillong."I cannot comment on whether the government will institute an inquiry into the allegations. It is too premature to do so," the minister added.

The Union Minister also said Mr Shanmuganathan's resigned on "moral grounds".



A young woman accused Mr Shanmuganathan of misconduct when she was invited to the Raj Bhavan for a job interview.



"When I went there, he asked questions... on my personal life and forcefully hugged me and kissed me," she claimed, in a handwritten, signed letter.



Following the woman's complaint, around 100 members of the Governor's House directly contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Mr Shanmuganathan had "compromised the dignity" of Raj Bhavan and turned it into a "young ladies club".



"From the time he has taken over, employees are going through severe humiliation, mental stress and torture," the employees wrote.Following the allegations, Mr Shanmuganathan - who was also Governor in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh - tendered his resignation, which was duly accepted by President Pranab Mukherjee. Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given additional charge of Meghalaya.