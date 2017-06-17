To Counter Jio, BSNL Offers 360GB Data At Rs 444

Intensifying the ongoing tussle in the telecom sector, state-run telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced new data pack priced at Rs 444 for its prepaid users. "Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced 'BSNL Chaukka - 444', a new STV, for truly unlimited data for 90 days as special promotional offer under prepaid mobile services," the company said in a statement. The new scheme priced at Rs 444 with 90 days validity offers free 4GB 3G data per day. This is the highest per day data limit being offered by any telecom operator in the country."We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for consumer mobility RK Mittal said.Customers will get the benefit of "truly unlimited data" under the new STV-444, BSNL said. It had earlier offered another STV, called "Triple ACE", priced at Rs 333. Under this recharge, the telecom operator offered 3 GBs of data per day.The new STV Rs 444 is the company's latest attempt to woo its customers with a data quota that's been now offered by any other competitor at this price.Telecom major like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are offering a slew of discounts to keep up with the new entrant Reliance Jio which has started a price war in the sector. Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to give benefits of hundreds of GBs of 4G data to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers.