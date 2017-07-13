To Calls For His Arrest For Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan Had This Answer

Targeted by a right-wing group that called for his arrest and a ban on reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil for "obscenity", actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Wednesday made it clear he wouldn't be cowed down by the attacks that he described as "rabble rousing" but also took a sharp jibe at his detractors. Mr Haasan said the right-wing group were too late in demanding his arrest because he had already done intimate scenes in many movies."I have kissed in my films more than a decade ago. Are they seeking my arrest belatedly?" the outspoken actor told reporters.He rubbished claims that the show denigrated Tamil culture, wondering how the reality show would adversely impact Tamil culture that wasn't affected by his intimate romantic scenes in movies such as the 1978 movie "Sattam En Kaiyil" (Law is in my hands) in which he played the lead role.Apart from the actor, the group, Hindu Makkal Katchi also wanted the contestants in the reality show to be arrested for their "obscene statements" in the reality show hosted by Mr Haasan, his debut television performance. The fringe pro-Hindu group also claimed that the show being aired from June 25 was "hurting Tamil culture".Kamal Haasan suggested he wasn't really worried about the group, saying he was sure "law and justice" machinery would protect him. "If they want to arrest me, let it happen," he said at a Press conference on Wednesday evening.The celebrated actor called the Tamil version of Bigg Boss a social experiment on co-existence and said he wouldn't have hesitated to apologise if he was in the wrong. "If they have a rightful claim, I will apologise myself. But I will not this time, I believe in what I do," he said.