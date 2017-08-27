Tight Security Ring Around Sirsa Dera, 30,000 People Still Inside: 10 Facts

Hundreds of police, army and paramilitary forces are in Sirsa outside the Dera Sacha Sauda campus.

Sirsa, Haryana: The stalemate continues at the headquarters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim SIngh's Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, a town nearly 250 km from Punjab capital Chandigarh. An estimated 30,000 followers are believed to be inside the 1000-acre campus and they refuse to come out. The riot police and the army personnel, who have woven a ring around the campus, say communication is on with the inmates. Ram Rahim's followers went on a rampage on Friday after he was convicted in a 15-year-old rape case - he will be sentenced tomorrow in Rohtak, where a huge number of paramilitary forces are being stationed.