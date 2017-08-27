Tight Security Ring Around Sirsa Dera, 30,000 People Still Inside: 10 Facts

Hundreds of police, army and paramilitary forces are in Sirsa outside the Dera Sacha Sauda campus.
Sirsa, Haryana: The stalemate continues at the headquarters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim SIngh's Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, a town nearly 250 km from Punjab capital Chandigarh. An estimated 30,000 followers are believed to be inside the 1000-acre campus and they refuse to come out. The riot police and the army personnel, who have woven a ring around the campus, say communication is on with the inmates. Ram Rahim's followers went on a rampage on Friday after he was convicted in a 15-year-old rape case - he will be sentenced tomorrow in Rohtak, where a huge number of paramilitary forces are being stationed.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
In his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an oblique reference to the violence, saying, "India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form... On one hand we await our festivals but on the other hand, when we hear about instances of violence, it is natural to be worried".
The Army said its soldiers have no orders yet to enter the Dera campus in Sirsa. While they have stopped repeated announcements on loudspeakers, asking the people to come out, they have managed to open up channels of communication with inmates inside. Some distance from the Dera, a media van came under attack this morning.
The Haryana government is stationing 28 companies of paramilitary troops in Rohtak, where a judge will pronounce the sentence on Ram Rahim. Till now, there hasn't been any report of Dera supporters coming to Rohtak, senior police officer Navdeep Singh Virk told NDTV. Adjoining districts have been asked to keep a strict watch.
On Saturday, the authorities in Punjab searched and sanitized all 98 campuses of the sect in the state -- referred to as Naam Charcha Ghars -- said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Apart from Sirsa, the complexes across Haryana have been vacated. Some of them were sealed.
Security forces recovered sticks, rods and material to make petrol bombs during search operations in the complexes. Near the Sirsa campus, 2 AK-47s and a pistol were found in a car during routine search.
Five guards providing Z-Plus security to Ram Rahim have been arrested. "Gurmeet Ram Rahim's bodyguards wanted to take him in his car, but as he was convicted, we said he will be taken in the police car," Haryana police chief BS Sandhu said today. They have been accused of attempt to murder, sedition, helping a criminal escape and under the Arms Act and are in police custody.
Ram Rahim, 50, who has been convicted for raping two women followers in 2002, is currently at a jail in Rohtak. He faces a sentence of at least 7 years in jail. In view of the widespread violence after his conviction, he would not be brought to Panchkula for the sentencing on Monday. Judge Jagdeep Singh, who delivered the verdict, will be taken to the prison for the court proceedings.
After the conviction of the Dera chief on Friday, his supporters went berserk, attacking railway stations, petrol pumps and television vans in towns across Punjab and Haryana. Shocking pictures from Panchkula showed dozens of cars were burning as a bleeding man lay in the middle of a road. Dense smoke hung over the whole area.
In a severe reprimand to the Haryana government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said, "You let Panchkula burn for your political motives." The court has said the many properties of Ram Rahim's sect will be seized to pay for the massive damages caused to public property.
The district administration relaxed curfew from 6 am to 11 am in Sirsa today to allow residents to buy food and other essential items. Curfew was also withdrawn in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, which saw the maximum violence on Friday. Large gatherings have been banned in 11 districts of Delhi, nine districts of Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan after violence along the border with Haryana.