Tiger Shroff Says He Is 'Planning To Meet Sylvester Stallone'

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is all set to star in the Bollywood remake of Sylvester Stallone's super-hit film Rambo, told news agency PTI that he would love to meet the 71-year-old actor. "Rambo remake is one of my most exciting projects lined up. I am very scared and excited. Scared because I have big shoes to fill and excited because it is something up my alley and I really want to go all out for the film. I am definitely planning to meet him (Stallone), that's in the pipeline," PTI quoted the 27-year-old actor as saying. Rambo is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed Bang Bang!, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.
Highlights
- "Rambo remake is one of my most exciting projects lined up," said Tiger
- "I am scared because I have big shoes to fill," said Tiger Shroff
- Tiger said it would be 'cool' if Sylvester Stallone did a cameo
Tiger Shroff added that it would be 'cool' if Sylvester Stallone could make a guest appearance in the film.
"That would be so cool to do. I think the makers definitely have something special planned. But let's see if that is on the cards or not," PTI quoted Tiger Shroff as saying.
Rambo is expected to go on floors next year and will reportedly release by the end of 2018.
In an earlier interview with PTI, Tiger Shroff said that the preparation work for Rambo will be 'exhausting' as there a lot of expectations from the film.
"The preparation work will be exhausting especially (as) there are a lot of expectations and it's a cult action film featuring one of the legends of Hollywood. I don't replace him I am just giving him a tribute," PTI quoted Tiger Shroff as saying.
Tiger Shroff is currently busy with the promotions of his forthcoming movie Munna Michael, co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film will release on July 21.
(With PTI inputs)