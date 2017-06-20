Tiger Shroff Is Spider-Man's Voice In Hindi Dub Of Homecoming

Actor Tiger Shroff will voice the character of Spider-Man in the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts. The 27-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers. In the video, the elated actor tells us that he has been a huge fan of Spider-Man since his childhood. "I have been a huge fan of Spider-Man growing up and today I can say that I'm very blessed and lucky enough to be the voice of Hindi Spider-Man: Homecoming," said the Baaghi actor. Spider-Man: Homecoming will release in India on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.
Highlights
- Tiger says he has been a huge fan of Spider-Man since his childhood
- "I'm very blessed and lucky," said Tiger Shroff
- Spider-Man: Homecoming will release in India on July 7
Watch the video shared by Tiger Shroff here:
Excited to be the voice of Spider-Man in Hindi!https://t.co/lzGiCRb2mO— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 20, 2017
#SpiderManHomecoming#AapkaApnaHero#July7
@SonyPicsIndia
In a statement to news agency PTI, Tiger Shroff expressed his excitement and said that he always wished to play superhero Spider-Man. "I can't express my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play," PTI quoted the actor as saying.
"I am glad that Sony Pictures Entertainment, India approached me for this. I can promise, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a fun, action-filled roller coaster ride and is unlike any other Spider-Man films you may have seen earlier. It is hands down the best epic entertainer this summer. I just can't wait for the film's release and I hope audiences like me as Spidey's voice in Hindi," he added.
Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.
Tiger Shroff was last seen in 2016 movie A Flying Jatt. He is currently awaiting the release of his film Munna Michael.
(With PTI inputs)