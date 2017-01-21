Sonia Gandhi Intervenes To Protect Turf With Akhilesh Yadav: 10 Facts

Samajwadi Party and the Congress had forged an alliance ahead of 2017 UP elections.

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, Congress president, has now stepped in as her party attempts to salvage an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh elections after hectic negotiations hit a wall, with both sides declaring that the other was making unreasonable demands for seats to contest. Mrs Gandhi's closest aides are reportedly working the phones tonight on her behalf to convince the Samajwadi Party that the Congress must get to contest at least 104, a downgrade from the 138 it wanted, of UP's 403 seats. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's final offer on Saturday afternoon was 99 seats.