Thugs Of Hindostan, Described By Amitabh Bachchan In This Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan is constantly keeping fans updated about the shooting schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan

All India | Written by | Updated: June 27, 2017 20:56 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Malta (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Thugs Of Hindostan is rough and tough," says Big B
  2. He earlier called the shoot of the film 'gruelling'
  3. Big B and Aamir are in Malta for the first shooting schedule of the film
Amitabh Bachchan is filming Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan in Malta. Right from checking into Malta to posting pictures from the schedule, Big B has kept fans posted about the shoot. Just a couple of days after the 74-year-old actor revealed that Thugs Of Hindostan is 'gruelling,' Big B now calls the film 'rough and tough.' However, he is happy with it as there is 'no gain without pain.' "Back from work on TOH.. it is rough and tough ! But when ever did anyone gain without it." The other 'thugs' Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh have also joined Big B and Aamir in Malta.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.
 

Check out the happy picture of Aamir and Big B when they got some 'respite' from the 'gruelling' shoot.
 
 

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN in a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



Thugs Of Hindostan is Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's first film together. While it is Aamir's second film with co-stars Katrina and Fatima. Dhoom 3, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, was Aamir and Katrina's first film together. Meanwhile, Fatima debuted with Aamir's 2016 blockbuster Dangal. Thugs Of Hindostan is also directed by Mr Acharya.

Aamir Khan's pierced look for the film has been shared widely on social media recently.
 
 

Ear and nose piercing: #AamirKhan goes through a 'painful' transformation for #ThugsofHindostan.

A post shared by Aamir Khan All India Fans Club (@aamirkhanallindia) on



"The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons," Vijay Krishna Acharya earlier told news agency PTI.

Thugs Of Hindostan releases on Diwali next year.
 

