Three Terrorists, One Army Officer Killed In Nagaland Encounter

Three terrorists of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) and a Territorial Army Major were killed in an encounter in Nagaland's Mon district, a defence spokesman said today.Three soldiers of the 12 Para Commandos were also injured in the gunfight at Lapa Lempong hilltop in Oting village. One of the injured commandos was in critical condition, police said.Acting on intelligence inputs, a combined team of the Para Commandos and the Territorial Army ambushed a group of NSCN(K) and the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) terrorists.They had sneaked in from Myanmar into Nagaland's Mon district. Search operations were on to nab fleeing terrorists, army officials said.Nagaland Police chief LL Doungel said Major David Manlum of the Territorial Army was killed and three Para Commandos were injured.He said that four terrorists were killed. "We are still waiting for a detailed report on the incident," Mr Doungel said.The mortal remains of Major David Manlum will be flown to Shillong for last rites.