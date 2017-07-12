Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

Three terrorists were today killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redbug area of Budgam last evening after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.The search operation turned into an encounter as the search party of the security forces was fired upon by the terrorists.The operation was halted for the night but the security forces maintained the cordon of the area to stop the terrorists from escaping, the official said.He said the gun fight resumed this morning and three terrorists were killed. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained, he added.