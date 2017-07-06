Three-Member BJP Committee To Visit Riot-Affected Bengal's North 24-Parganas

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday formed a three-member committee which would visit the riot affected parts of North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal and submit a report on communal violence in the region.The committee includes O P Mathur, Satyapal Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi, all Members of Parliament.The violence began on Monday in Baduria, about 20 km from Basirhat, and swept through other towns of Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Monday after a Facebook post by a teen about Prophet Mohammad angered Muslims. He was arrested, but clashes began with mobs setting vehicles on fire, throwing bombs and blocking main roads and rail tracks.The formation of the committee is seen as an attempt on the part of the BJP to corner the ruling Trinamool Congress which it has accused of practising "Muslim appeasement politics", leading to communal violence.A party statement said it would coordinate with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary in charge of the state, Kailash Vijayvargiya.Seeking the central government's intervention, Mr Vijayvargiya had written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, saying Hindus had been attacked and the state police was unable to control the situation.