Three Lakshar Terrorists Sentenced To Death By Bengal Court

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been sentenced to death by a court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. "This is perhaps the first time that terrorists have been sentenced to death in West Bengal. The charges against them were very serious and they have been convicted," Public Prosecutor Samir Das said.The defence team however plans to challenge the sentence in a higher court. "A higher court will have to examine this to ensure that they get justice," the defence lawyer said.Pakistani terrorists Mohammed Younus and Abdullah and an Indian national, Muzaffar Ahmed Rathod were sentenced to death by a fast track court in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas. Abdullah and Younus are residents of Pakistan's Karachi and Haripur respectively, while Rathod hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag."They had a plan to attack army camps in Jammu and Kashmir, but before they could proceed with their plan they were caught by BSF and handed over to Bangaon police station," CID DIG (Operations) Nishad Pervej was quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.The probe found that all the four were well-trained in using AK-47 rifle, hand grenades and manufacturing bombs.Four men were arrested by Border Security Force or BSF while trying to enter India through its international border with Bangladesh through the Benapole-Petrapole border in April 2007. Among them were the two Pakistanis who were trying to sneak into India to carry out terror activity, the police said.The BSF had intercepted trio along with another LeT member Sheikh Sameer from Maharashtra.Abdul Nayeem Karim alias Sheikh Sameer had escaped while he was being taken to Mumbai in connection with the Aurangabad Arms Haul case. He has still not been caught and an FIR has been registered against five police officers for the escape, a special investigation team has informed the Bombay High Court.