Threat Call To Kill Yogi Adityanath: UP Anti-Terrorist Squad Takes Over Probe

The Delhi police had subsequently said the call turned out to be a hoax.

All India | | Updated: August 18, 2017 20:10 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Threat Call To Kill Yogi Adityanath: UP Anti-Terrorist Squad Takes Over Probe

The Delhi police's Special Cell is also looking into the matter. (File Photo)

Lucknow:  The probe into a phone call received by the Delhi police, in which an unidentified caller threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been handed over to the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

"We have handed over the probe to the ATS. As the call was made using Voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP), it could not be traced. We are working on it," Additional Director General of Police (law-and-order) Anand Kumar told reporters.

The Delhi police went into a tizzy after a duty officer in the police control room received the call on his landline number at 3 pm yesterday.

According to a senior police officer, "The caller said you have only an hour to save Adityanath and disconnected the call."

The Delhi police had subsequently said the call turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi police's Special Cell is also looking into the matter.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READPravin Rao, The Man Who Takes Over From Vishal Sikka At Infosys: 5 Points
Yogi Adityanath Threat CallUP Anti-Terrorist Squad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................