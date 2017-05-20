Thousands Remain Stranded After Landslide Near Badrinath

Twenty four hours after a major landslide blocked vehicular traffic on the Rishikesh-Badrinath route, thousands of pilgrims of the 'Chaar Dhaam Yatra' continue to be stranded, an official said today.However, he said that the road will be cleared very soon and informed that no loss of lives has been reported.Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel are working round-the-clock to clear the debris that has blocked the route at Hathipahad, near Vishnuprayag. So far, around 250 pilgrims have been pulled out from the immediate route of the landslide.Thousands on both sides of the route have been asked to stay put at various places and not to venture out and face inconvenience.The Secretary of the Natural Calamities Department said that all the people were safe and that there was nothing to worry about. Officials said food and lodging arrangements have been made on both sides of the route.The Uttarakhand government has also issued helpline numbers for relatives and families of the pilgrims for information about their near and dear ones.