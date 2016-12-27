Those Who Wish To Become PM Never Get The Job: Devendra Fadnavis' Dig At Sharad Pawar

Taking a dig at NCP president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said those who harbour ambitions to become prime minister never get the top job."The aspirations of those who wish to be the prime minister are never fulfilled. Take the case of Sharad Pawar and (Samajwadi Party chief) Mulayam Singh Yadav. (So) let me remain chief minister," Mr Fadnavis said during an interaction with IIT-Bombay students in Mumbai.He was answering a question from a student whether he wanted to become the prime minister."Had...insightful interaction with the young, bright minds and Arnab Goswami at IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo (festival)," Mr Fadnavis tweeted later.As suggested by one of the students, "we would be pleased to recruit IITians to work for the government," he said.Demonetisation is one of the major steps to end corruption. First result of this process was money got deposited in banks, making it traceable, he said."When we launched CM fellowship program, we got a huge response and first batch contributed immensely. Now the youth is eager to join the government."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we can transform our nation in less than five years. I always look forward to interact with the youth; with every interaction I learn about new things and amazing ideas," he said.To a question on dynastic politics and his opinion of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Fadnavis said Rahul's only qualification was being a member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.