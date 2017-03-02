Those Supporting Gurmehar Kaur Pro-Pak, Should Be Thrown Out: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Adding insult to injury for Gurmehar Kaur, the Delhi University student who led a campaign against in-campus violence and blamed students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP for it, Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij on Tuesday said that all those in her support should be thrown out of India. "Those who are supporting Gurmehar Kaur are all pro-Pakistan. Such people have no right to live in India and they should be thrown out of the country," Mr Vij told reporters.The Lady Shri Ram College student had launched a social media campaign against ABVP - the students' group linked to the BJP - in the aftermath of the February 22 violence at the Ramjas College over invitation to Umar Khalid, a JNU student charged with sedition.But on Tuesday she pulled out of a protest march saying, "This is all I can take". Ms Kaur has alleged that she received rape and death threats.The march drew huge crowds.Ms Kaur was also trolled on Twitter for her video post on India-Pak peace and criticised by junior Home Minister Kirren Rijiju among others. He has drawn sharp reactions with his tweet on Gurmehar Kaur's Facebook post in which Ms Kaur held up a placard reading: "Pakistan didn't kill my father, war did". Her father, a soldier, was killed in 1999.Mr Rijiju said the 20-year-old was being used as a "pawn" by the "Leftists who support Afzal Guru". "In the interest of this nation, for the security of this nation, we have to be absolutely clear that these people should not pollute young minds of India," he told NDTV.Yesterday, Mr Rijiju even re-tweeted a post by champion wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who appeared to mock Gurmehar Kaur's comment on Pakistan. She was earlier trolled for it by Virender Sehwag and Randeep Hooda.Mr Sehwag later said that Ms Kaur "has a right to express her views and anyone who threatens her with violence or rape is the lowest form of life".