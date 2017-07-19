This Prabhas Rumour Is Not True Several rumours about Baahubali star Prabhas are available online, from an impending wedding to possible films

No, Prabhas is not making a film with Rohit Shetty. Rumours that the director had cast theactor in a Hindi film, which would have been Prabhas' Bollywood debut, have been dismissed by Mr Shetty, who told news agency PTI, "No, not at all. I was in Spain when this news started coming in, I don't know from where." Prabhas is most-wanted right now after the enormous success of the two Baahubali films , the second of which released at the end of April. Several rumours about Prabhas, 37, are available online, from an impending wedding to possible films . This rumour, at least, is untrue.Prabhas, who works mostly in the Telugu film industry, is a household name now after playing the title role in the Baahubali films , directed by S S Rajamouli and also starring Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia., subtitled, made over Rs 1,500 crore.Prabhas has now begun work on his next film, named, and a picture from what appears to be a photoshoot for the movie was tweeted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala yesterday:Rohit Shetty, who last made the poorly-receivedwith Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is currently directing the fourth film in his blockbusterfranchise.stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor, all returning cast members from the previous three films. Additions to the cast include actresses Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. Golmaal Again is expected in theatres this Diwali. Rohit Shetty is also fronting the reality TV show, now in its eighth season.(With inputs from PTI)