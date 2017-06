This Pic Of AbRam Is Basically What Shah Rukh Khan Must Have Looked Like At 4

Highlights "Have u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?," wrote SRK Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri welcomed AbRam in May, 2013 AbRam celebrated his fourth birthday on May 27

As overplayed as the pun is, I still can't resist writing..."Have u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?" A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

TEDdy Talk and walk A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 13, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Punjab se Gujarat...only Pyaar...#AmiKKR. Awesome @gautamgambhir55 , #ChrisLynn, my @kkriders boys & Venky Mysore. Thanks Rajkot. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:20am PST

If u ask and get it...it's not worth it. Love & Life should be as natural as a baby's uncontrolled, unasked for hug. #srkinstagyaan A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Sep 26, 2016 at 3:57am PDT

Exhausted after the little ones party!! Jumping Jacks r a killer. Phew. #Repost @gaurikhan with @repostapp Gemini Gorgeousness... A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 27, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared yet another adorable photograph with his youngest son AbRam. The picture shared by the 51-year-old actor shows the resemblance between him and his four-year-old son, AbRam and it is definitely a proof of 'perfect fitting genes.' Theactor captioned the image as: "As overplayed as the pun is, I still can't resist writing..."Have u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?" Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri welcomed AbRam in May, 2013. His elder siblings are Aryan, 19 and Suhana, 17 . See the picture shared by theactor here:Shah Rukh Khan often shares pictures with AbRam on social media and we all know that the little one is his partner in crime. From late night walks to cricket matches, AbRam is often seen accompanying Shah Rukh Khan.On AbRam's fourth birthday, Shah Rukh Khan reposted a picture shared by Gauri and informed his fans about how 'exhausted' he was after the little one's birthday bash. "Exhausted after the little one's party!! Jumping Jacks are a killer. Phew," wrote theactor.Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia'salong with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. He is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's film, in which he will be seen playing a dwarf . The film also features Shah Rukh'sco-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.Shah Rukh Khan is also awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.