This Pic Of AbRam Is Basically What Shah Rukh Khan Must Have Looked Like At 4

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared yet another adorable photograph with his youngest son AbRam. The picture shared by the 51-year-old actor shows the resemblance between him and his four-year-old son, AbRam and it is definitely a proof of 'perfect fitting genes.' The Swades actor captioned the image as: "As overplayed as the pun is, I still can't resist writing..."Have u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?" Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri welcomed AbRam in May, 2013. His elder siblings are Aryan, 19 and Suhana, 17. See the picture shared by the Dil To Pagal Hai actor here:
Shah Rukh Khan often shares pictures with AbRam on social media and we all know that the little one is his partner in crime. From late night walks to cricket matches, AbRam is often seen accompanying Shah Rukh Khan.
On AbRam's fourth birthday, Shah Rukh Khan reposted a picture shared by Gauri and informed his fans about how 'exhausted' he was after the little one's birthday bash. "Exhausted after the little one's party!! Jumping Jacks are a killer. Phew," wrote the Devdas actor.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. He is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's film, in which he will be seen playing a dwarf. The film also features Shah Rukh's Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Shah Rukh Khan is also awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.