This Is One PM Modi Idea That Rahul Gandhi Wishes Congress Had

Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the Princeton University on Tuesday, confessed that the Narendra Modi government's "Make in India" is one policy that he wished his Congress party had introduced earlier, although with tweaks."I like the 'Make in India' concept but they are not targeting whom they should...My implementation and focus would be slightly different," the Congress Vice president said in response to questions from students at the prestigious university."PM Modi feels large businesses should be targeted. I feel medium and small companies should be targeted. That is where the jobs are going to come from," the 47-year-old told his audience.This is the second time in his two-week US tour that the Congress leader has shared his approval while discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.Last week, at an interactive session at the University of California, Berkeley, Mr Gandhi admitted that PM Modi was "probably a better communicator" than him."I am an opposition leader. But Mr Modi is also my Prime Minister. He has certain skills. He is a very good communicator...probably much better than me. He understands how to give a message to three or four different groups in a crowd. So, his messaging ability is very subtle and effective," he said.In course of his tour, the Congress number 2 has met a range of policy experts, political strategists and some lawmakers.During his interaction at Princeton, he also said the performance of India and China would determine how the world would fundamentally be reshaped."There are two large migrations taking place -- one is completely free and the other is centrally controlled. The systems respond differently. India and China are two huge countries that are transforming from agricultural countries to urban modern model countries...And how these two countries do is going to fundamentally reshape the world. It's not my place to say that China should be democratic or not. They have chosen their path and we have chosen ours," he said.