This Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Pic From Cannes Must Be Amitabh Bachchan's Favourite

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan indeed stopped traffic (just like every year) at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival but a fraction of the limelight was stolen by her adorable five-year-old daughter Aaradhya. The very fashionable mother-daughter duo returned to Mumbai on May 20, days after when Amitabh Bachchan shared a stunning photo featuring his 'bahurani aur rani' from Cannes. The photo, which clearly appears to be Big B's favourite, was originally shared by international hair stylist Dayaruci, who styled Aishwarya for her Cannes red carpet appearances. The picture is from Aishwarya's first day at Cannes, which was also the opening day of the prestigious film festival in the French Riviera. Aishwarya can be seen posing in a matte blue ball gown designed by Michael Cinco while Aaradhya is cute as a button in pink.
Highlights
- Aishwarya and Aaradhya were in Cannes on May 17 and May 18
- Big B Shared a pic in which they can be seen posing on the first day
- Abhishek had also reviewed Ash's princess look earlier
T 2434 - Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!! pic.twitter.com/slqauAt9GJ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2017
Earlier in an interview to news agency PTI, Aishwarya revealed that the princess look was actually she 'playing fancy dress' for Aaradhya, who has been accompanying her mother to the French Riviera since she was a baby. "She has never put nail polish till date. She is a normal girl who is aware of all her Disney princesses. I joked with her teachers that I am going for the weekend to play fancy dress for Aaradhya so she kind of gets to see me in princess gowns," Ash had said.
For her red carpet appearance on the second day, Aishwarya opted for a dreamy red Ralph and Russo gown while Aaradhya stuck to pink. She came to see her mother off till the red carpet.
Meanwhile, this is what Abhishek Bachchan had to say about Aishwarya's princess look.
This was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 16th year at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, which will have its last day on May 27. Aishwarya's red carpet appearances were also followed by those of Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's, who are Ash's fellow L'Oreal Paris ambassadors.