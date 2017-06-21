This Actress Will Co-Star With Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Baypayee In Aiyaary

Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming film Aiyaary. Rakul's casting in was confirmed by the makers of Aiyaary on the film's official Twitter handle. "3rd Character in the #TeamAiyaary along with #Sid & #Manoj @Rakulpreet plays an IT pro," read the tweet. Aiyaary is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has earlier made films like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baby. Sidharth Malhotra co-stars with Manoj Bajpayee in the film. Both the actors feature as army officers in Aiyaary. The film is based on true events and revolves around the story of a mentor and his protege.
Highlights
- Aiyaary's Twitter account confirmed Rakul's casting in the film
- Sidharth and Manoy Bajpayee feature as army officers in Aiyaary
- The film went on floors earlier this month in Kashmir
Rakul Preet Singh debuted in Bollywood in 2014 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She has acted in several Telugu films such as Venkatadri Express, Kick 2, Bruce Lee, Sarrainodu and Dhruva. Her next release in SPYder, opposite Mahesh Babu.
Aiyaary went on floors earlier this month in Kashmir. Sidharth shared various pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram. Here they are.
Of the film, Sidharth earlier told news agency IANS, "I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting."
The first poster of the film was released in April.
Aiyaary will be extensively shot in Delhi, London and Kashmir.
Aiyaary will be Manoj Bajpayee's third film with Neeraj Pandey after Special 26 and Baby. Mr Bajpayee was also a part of 2017's Naam Shabana, produced by Neeraj Pandey.
Aiyaary is scheduled to release on Republic Day (January 26) next year.
(With IANS inputs)