This Actress Will Co-Star With Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Baypayee In Aiyaary Rakul Preet Singh will be starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming film Aiyaary

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee on the sets of Aiyaary (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Aiyaary's Twitter account confirmed Rakul's casting in the film Sidharth and Manoy Bajpayee feature as army officers in Aiyaary The film went on floors earlier this month in Kashmir Aiyaary on the film's official Twitter handle. "3rd Character in the #TeamAiyaary along with #Sid & #Manoj @Rakulpreet plays an IT pro," read the tweet. Aiyaary is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has earlier made films like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baby. Sidharth Malhotra co-stars with Manoj Bajpayee in the film. Both the actors feature as army officers in Aiyaary. The film is based on true events and revolves around the story of a mentor and his protege.



Rakul Preet Singh debuted in Bollywood in 2014 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She has acted in several Telugu films such as Venkatadri Express, Kick 2, Bruce Lee, Sarrainodu and Dhruva. Her next release in SPYder, opposite Mahesh Babu.



Sidharth shared various pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram. Here they are.

#Aiyaary #shoot #outdoor A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:36am PDT Move like #sunnydeol paahji in Betaab valley in #Kashmir #shoot #Aiyaary A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:59am PDT



Of the film, Sidharth earlier told news agency IANS, "I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting."



The first poster of the film was released in April.





Aiyaary will be extensively shot in Delhi, London and Kashmir.



Aiyaary will be Manoj Bajpayee's third film with Neeraj Pandey after Special 26 and Baby. Mr Bajpayee was also a part of 2017's Naam Shabana, produced by Neeraj Pandey.



Aiyaary is scheduled to release on Republic Day (January 26) next year.



(With IANS inputs)



