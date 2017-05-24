'They Murdered Justice': Kashmiri Man Tied To Jeep On Honour For Officer

A day after Major Leetul Gogoi received a Commendation Card from Army Chief Bipin Rawat, a man whom the officer had tied to the bonnet of a jeep while moving through a violence-torn area in Srinagar last month, called it a miscarriage of justice. He said he had gone to the area to cast his ballot, not to join the protests."They have murdered justice and rewarded cruelty," Mr Dar said. And he had a question for General Rawat: "If it was his (the army chief's) son tied to jeep, would he still have given award to officer?"A video of Mr Dar, tied to the bonnet of a jeep leading a convoy in violence-torn Srinagar, had been widely circulated last month. The video was shot on April 9, the day by-election for the Srinagar parliamentary seat was being held. Army sources said the officer's action that day was part of "sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations" for which he was given the recognition.Major Leetul Gogoi, who was leading the army team, today said his men -- and the election officials and security men he had gone to save following an SOS - had come under attack from more than a thousand protesters.As the protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at them, the officer had to act fast to evacuate the officials and others. That was when, he said, he decided to tie a protester, Farooq Ahmed Dar, to the bonnet of his jeep, which then led the convoy to safety.Mr Dar, who works as an artisan, said he was not a part of the protesting mob. He told NDTV that he had gone to the area to vote. The incident, he further said, has destroyed his confidence in democracy."What was my fault? Was it a crime to vote when people boycotted elections?" he said. "I had voted for them, defying the boycott call by separatists. This is what they have given me in return."Major Rawat today said Mr Dar was "instigating" the protesters.Recounting the events of April 9, the officer said as he and his men faced stones thrown by protesters, "I saw a person standing 30 meters from our vehicle... We found out later on that he was the one who was instigating them and that he might be the ringleader," the officer said.Ducking and dodging the missiles, he and his men gave chase. "On seeing us, he started running towards the crowd and he got on a bike and tried to get away from the scene. Somehow, despite the intense stone pelting and getting hurt, we caught him," he said.Later, he asked his team to place him on the jeep, said the officer, who is facing an internal inquiry by the army.