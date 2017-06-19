There Will Reportedly Be A Mr India 2 With Sridevi And Anil Kapoor. Yay

Mr India is reportedly all set to make a comeback with a sequel. Sridevi is currently busy with the promotional duties of her next film MOM and will begin filming for the sequel of the superhero movie once done with it, reports Deccan Chronicle . The makers have waited this long for the much-awaited Mr India sequel in the search of a strong storyline, Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying. Confirming the news, the source told Deccan Chronicle: "The idea is to take the story forward, but not just for the heck of it. We wanted a solid plot, and we have got it."
In Mr India, Anil Kapoor featured as Arun, a violinist who is also in charge of orphans residing in his beachside bungalow while Sridevi played the feisty reporter Seema, who had a room rented in Arun's house. Arun turned into the titular superhero by night owing to a breakthrough scientific discovery - Mr India is hailed as the first major science-fiction movie to be made in Bollywood. Both Sridevi and Mr Kapoor will reprise their roles in the new instalment while actors who will represent the younger generation are yet to be cast, reported Deccan Chronicle. The film recently clocked 30 years in Bollywood.
Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the 1987 film was instantly loved by all and still continues to be a favourite of many. While we would love Mr Kapur to have helmed the new one, he's refused to be part of the sequel, reported Deccan Chronicle. According to Deccan Chronicle, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ravi Udyawar, who has directed Sridevi in MOM are being considered to be placed in the director's chair. The film is also expected to be produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, who financed the original.
Meanwhile, Sridevi's MOM is scheduled to hit theatres on July 7 while Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in Mubarakan.