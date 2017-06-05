The Throwback Pic Which Made Karan Johar's Day

The black and white photograph also features Karan's late father Yash Johar (courtesy shekharkapur )

Highlights Shekhar Kapur was researching for Little Dragon 'Look what I found,' he tweeted 'A pic of your dad with James Coburn and Bruce,' he told Karan Johar

Hi @karanjohar. Was going thru archives in research for my film on Bruce Lee. Look what I found! A Pic of ur Dad with James Coburn and Bruce pic.twitter.com/0hv2xlhDnt — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 5, 2017

OMG! That's amazing!!!! Thank you so much for sharing this @shekharkapurhttps://t.co/Ha6xMeRnIo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017

I was just as excited as u are when I saw the pic. I kept saying OMG .. that's Yash Uncle ! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 5, 2017

Dying to show it to mom!!! https://t.co/AgM80dAJKk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017

This picture has so much history & genius in it! Yashji is a legend & one of the most humble & kind people I've ever met ! @karanjoharhttps://t.co/bNj2zJbVeu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 5, 2017

And he loved you Anil!! And had such a special equation with you...always! https://t.co/Enyugmj26h — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017