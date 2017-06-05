The Throwback Pic Which Made Karan Johar's Day

Highlights
"Was going through archives in research for my film on Bruce Lee. Look what I found. A pic of your dad with James Coburn and Bruce," wrote Mr Kapur, addressed Karan Johar. Karan was clearly delighted to have chanced upon the blast from the past. "That's amazing! Thank you so much for sharing this," he tweeted. Yash Johar died in 2004 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife Hiroo Johar, Karan and two grandchildren.
Hi @karanjohar. Was going thru archives in research for my film on Bruce Lee. Look what I found! A Pic of ur Dad with James Coburn and Bruce pic.twitter.com/0hv2xlhDnt— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 5, 2017
OMG! That's amazing!!!! Thank you so much for sharing this @shekharkapurhttps://t.co/Ha6xMeRnIo— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017
I was just as excited as u are when I saw the pic. I kept saying OMG .. that's Yash Uncle !— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 5, 2017
Dying to show it to mom!!! https://t.co/AgM80dAJKk— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017
Anil Kapoor also spotted the gem and seemed to take a trip down the memory lane. "This picture has so much history and genius in it. Yashji is a legend and one of the most humble and kind people I've ever met," he tweeted.
This picture has so much history & genius in it! Yashji is a legend & one of the most humble & kind people I've ever met ! @karanjoharhttps://t.co/bNj2zJbVeu— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 5, 2017
And he loved you Anil!! And had such a special equation with you...always! https://t.co/Enyugmj26h— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2017
Shekhar Kapur stumbled upon the picture while researching for Little Dragon, which he will write and direct. Little Dragon is based on Bruce Lee's early days in 1950s' Hong Kong. The film will be produced by Bruce Lee Entertainment, which is run by the action legends' daughter Shannon Lee.