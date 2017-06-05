The Throwback Pic Which Made Karan Johar's Day

The monochrome picture seems to have been clicked during an interrupted journey - Mr Johar, Lee and Coburn can be seen standing by a broken down car

The black and white photograph also features Karan's late father Yash Johar (courtesy shekharkapur )

  1. Shekhar Kapur was researching for Little Dragon
  2. 'Look what I found,' he tweeted
  3. 'A pic of your dad with James Coburn and Bruce,' he told Karan Johar
Karan Johar perhaps got a little nostalgic when Shekhar Kapur shared an old and archived photograph of Yash Johar, the 45-year-old filmmakers' late father. Yash Johar, one of Bollywood's most celebrated filmmakers, features with actor James Coburn and legendary action star Bruce Lee in the photograph. The monochrome picture seems to have been clicked during an interrupted journey - Mr Johar, Lee and Coburn can be seen standing by a broken down car. In the Sixties, James Coburn trained in martial arts under the guidance of Bruce Lee. Mr Coburn and Bruce Lee, along with script writer Stirling Silliphant are the original writers of 1978 film Circle of Iron. That was two years before Yash Johar's Dharma Productions released their first film, Dostana.

"Was going through archives in research for my film on Bruce Lee. Look what I found. A pic of your dad with James Coburn and Bruce," wrote Mr Kapur, addressed Karan Johar. Karan was clearly delighted to have chanced upon the blast from the past. "That's amazing! Thank you so much for sharing this," he tweeted. Yash Johar died in 2004 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife Hiroo Johar, Karan and two grandchildren.
 
 
 
 

Anil Kapoor also spotted the gem and seemed to take a trip down the memory lane. "This picture has so much history and genius in it. Yashji is a legend and one of the most humble and kind people I've ever met," he tweeted.
 
 

Shekhar Kapur stumbled upon the picture while researching for Little Dragon, which he will write and direct. Little Dragon is based on Bruce Lee's early days in 1950s' Hong Kong. The film will be produced by Bruce Lee Entertainment, which is run by the action legends' daughter Shannon Lee.
 

