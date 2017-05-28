The Latest Picture Of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur Will Melt Your Heart

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's fans are always curious to catch a glimpse of their little bundle of joy, Taimur. On Sunday, yet another picture of their five-month-old son Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Taimur can be seen cradled in a lady's arm (whom we couldn't identify) and he looks absolutely adorable. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Right after his birth, a controversy had broken out on the internet over his name. Several people assumed that Saif and Kareena named him after Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century.
On May 17, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on a drive with son Taimur in Mumbai's Bandra.
On May 9, another photograph went viral on the Internet, which appears to be that of Taimur.
In March, fans went crazy over a picture of Kareena Kapoor holding Taimur in her arms.
A picture of Taimur was also accessed from the Go Goa Gone actor's phone and it won major love on the Internet.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have co-starred in films like Omkara, Agent Vinod, Tashan and Kurbaan.
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Udta Punjab along with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next feature in Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.
Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Rangoon, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen in Chef, which is the Indian remake of 2014 Hollywood movie Chef. His other upcoming project is Bazaar, directed by Gauravv K Chawla.