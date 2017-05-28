The Latest Picture Of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur Will Melt Your Heart

Highlights On May 17, Kareena was spotted on a drive with son Taimur Saif and Kareena welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20 Kareena and Saif have co-starred in Omkara, Agent Vinod

#akshaykareena Baby Taimur Ali snapped at Masi Karisma house last night . A post shared by AKSHAY & KAREENA fan page (@akshaykareena) on May 28, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

#New ; the handsome , cute and lovely boy . #taimuralikhan #taimuralikhanpataudi #taimur #KareenaKapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #kareena #bebo. A post shared by Queen and princess .(@kareena_dorra) on May 8, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Baby boy. A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

. A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's fans are always curious to catch a glimpse of their little bundle of joy, Taimur. On Sunday, yet another picture of their five-month-old son Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Taimur can be seen cradled in a lady's arm (whom we couldn't identify) and he looks absolutely adorable. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Right after his birth, a controversy had broken out on the internet over his name. Several people assumed that Saif and Kareena named him after Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century.See the pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur here:In March, fans went crazy over a picture of Kareena Kapoor holding Taimur in her arms.A picture of Taimur was also accessed from theactor's phone and it won major love on the Internet.Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have co-starred in films likeandKareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016 moviealong with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next feature in, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.Saif Ali Khan was last seen in, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen in, which is the Indian remake of 2014 Hollywood movie. His other upcoming project is, directed by Gauravv K Chawla.