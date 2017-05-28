The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Jokes About His Mid-Air Fight With Sunil Grover

The TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show have significantly dropped ever since Sunil Grover quit the show post his infamous mid-air fight with Kapil Sharma in March this year. In the episode that was aired on Saturday night, Kapil Sharma was seen joking about the flight incident. In a plane setup, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is seen fighting. Kiku Sharda, who is dressed as an air hostess, asks Chappu aka Kapil Sharma to intervene in the fight. However, he replies, "Main flight mein nahi bolta aajkal." Watch the short clip from The Kapil Sharma Show here:
Highlights
- In a plane setup, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is seen fighting
- Kiku Sharda, dressed as an air hostess, asks Kapil Sharma to intervene
- "Main flight mein nahi bolta aajkal," said Kapil Sharma
Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya were the special guests of the episode.
Recently, Ali Asgar teased Sunil Grover about the plane incident on the show Sabse Bada Kalakar, which is judged by actors Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.
Kapil Sharma, who was allegedly drunk, had reportedly hit Sunil Grover with a shoe on a flight from Australia to Mumbai.
In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Sunil Grover said his fight with Kapil Sharma was 'unfortunate' and described the row as 'emergency landing.' "I'm here to work, not to have an argument with somebody and walk out of shows. I just want to make people laugh. Whatever happened was unfortunate, emergency landing ho gayi meri," Mumbai Mirror quoted Sunil Grover as saying.
Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Ali Asgar also quit The Kapil Sharma Show in support of Sunil Grover.
Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show.