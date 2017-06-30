The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Refutes Rumours Of Rift With Kapil Sharma, Shares Pic Bharti Singh posted a picture of herself with Kapil Sharma refuting all the reports that suggested she had cancelled the shoot of the show due to differences between her and the show's host

It's confirmed! Comedian Bharti Singh is finally joining the team of The Kapil Sharma Show . Today, Bharti Singh posted a picture of herself with Kapil Sharma refuting all the reports that suggested she had cancelled the shoot of the show due to differences between her and the show's host. "Who says I'm not shooting for ""?!?! #NewBeginning #BhartionTKSS #TKSS #SonyTV @kapilsharma," she wrote. Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma have previously worked together inand. In a statement, Bharti said that the best thing aboutis that the artiste is given 'a lot of creative freedom,' reported news agency IANS."The best part about the show was there was a lot of space and creative freedom offered by Kapil's team to explore and bring out my character," IANS quoted Bharti Singh as saying.Bharti Singh, who will be seen portraying a Punjabi character on the show, said that she's 'positive that the audience will love to see her and Kapil together.'"I look forward to bring out more characters and am positive that the audience will love to see me and Kapil entertaining them together," IANS quoted Bharti Singh as saying."It was an exciting day on. I played a Punjabi character named 'Babli' who is a boisterous marriage broker from Delhi. It will be fun to see her antics and how she deals with candidates looking for prospective partners," she added.Last week, comedian Chandan Prabhakar , who quitfollowing the host Kapil Sharma's fight with co-star Sunil Grover, made a comeback on the show."It was not a hardcore decision. It was a reaction for some time. That's it. Now everything is sorted between us. I felt Kapil needs me now and I should stand by him," Chandan Prabhakar told news agency PTI.In March this year, Kapil Sharma, who was allegedly drunk, reportedly hit Sunil Grover on a flight from Melbourne to India. Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhkar quit Kapil Sharma's show after the incident. The TRP's ofdropped by a huge margin following their exit.(With IANS and PTI inputs)