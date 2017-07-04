The Joke Was On Twinkle Khanna This Time. Cracked By Husband Akshay Kumar

Twinkle tweeted about what Akshay said about her hoodie look

"Mr K smirks," Twinkle Khanna tweeted (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twinkle tweeted about what Akshay said about her hoodie
  2. 'My feminist t-shirt is proclaiming 'Males Of The Future',' she tweeted
  3. Twinkle also tweeted a pic of herself in a tee and a hoodie
Twinkle Khanna is the undisputed queen of match-ending one-liners and is an expert at hand-picking certain hilarious day-to-day happenings from the lives of the Kumars, glimpses of which are aplenty on Twitter. On Tuesday, Twinkle shared one such incident on social media when, in a rare case, she was trolled by husband Akshay Kumar. It appears Twinkle stepped out in a tee which spells out 'Females Of The Future' but her hoodie intervened, covering two essential alphabets and changing the quote all together in turn, something that pleased Akshay very, very much. "Mr K smirks as he says that thanks to my hoodie hiding the letters FE-my feminist t-shirt is now proclaiming 'Males Of The Future' #GoodGrief," Twinkle tweeted along with a photograph of herself.

Twinkle, who is known for her typically hilarious comebacks, appears to have made truce with her fashion blooper of sorts this time. After all, between Akshay and Twinkle, it's always the actress-turned-author and entrepreneur who gets to have the last laugh.
 

If you remember, Twinkle left Akshay face-palming and red-faced pretty much every time she spoke on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan in November last year. For example, when asked to described Akshay from before they started dating, Twinkle said: "Six feet of chocolate ice cream." That was enough to make the Khiladi blush.

It was only last week when Twinkle Khanna made an interesting observation on Twitter, about four-year-old daughter Nitara and mother Dimple Kapadia, who is 60.
 

Twinkle Khanna has authored two books - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad - and is a regular columnist. She is also producing her husband's new film Padman, the first film made under her production house Funnybones Movies. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is scheduled to release on August 11.
 

